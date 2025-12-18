Cameron Homes' plan for a site off Shrewsbury Road in Hadnall was approved by Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee last week.

The decision was taken after a lengthy debate where concerns were raised about the need for improvements to the sewerage network before the houses are occupied.

As a result a 'Grampian' condition was agreed as part of the approval - meaning the homes cannot be occupied until December 31, 2027, to allow Severn Trent Water time to carry out improvements.

The site of the planned development. Picture: White Ridge Architecture

Following the approval Cameron Homes has welcomed the decision - and has confirmed it is now working with Severn Trent on the timetable for the upgrades to take place.

Kate Tait, group strategic land and planning director for Cameron Homes, said: “We are very pleased that our planning application for these 44 much-needed new homes was supported by Shropshire’s Northern Area Planning Committee.

"This site presents the opportunity to create an inclusive and well-connected development that integrates into the existing character of Hadnall. Our distinctive, energy-efficient homes will be designed to respond to the needs of local people.

“We are working positively with Severn Trent Water over the timetable for Hadnall’s programmed sewerage upgrade works, to ensure it creates the necessary capacity and enables us to commence construction work.

“We look forward to finalising the S106 agreement to allow planning permission to be formally issued. We will continue to work alongside officers, councillors and stakeholders to progress with the pre-construction matters to continue to move this development opportunity forward.”

The new development will be accessed from the A49 Shrewsbury Road, which is the primary route connecting Hadnall to Shrewsbury.

The village has a population of less than 1,000.

In a statement outlining its plans for the homes, the firm added: "The development land is in a mixed residential/rural area, with fields to the east and south. The site boundary is defined by an established hedgerow running along the periphery. Mature trees bordering the site will be retained and the biodiversity of the land will be enhanced.

"The 44 new homes will comprise two, three, and four-bedroom houses, together with bungalows that are specifically designed to be suitable for the elderly. Four of the homes have been designated for affordable housing."

It added: "The house exteriors will be traditionally styled with red/buff brick and render, bay windows, and red/grey roof tiles to complement the local vernacular. There will be two – on plot – car spaces for each home to alleviate the need for on street parking.

"The latest green energy features will be incorporated into this scheme, with a very high EPC rating targeted. Specification highlights will include Smart Hive thermostats, electric vehicle car chargers, and solar PV panels.

"An area of public open space will be created along the southern eastern corner of the site, creating a green corridor, complemented by extensive planting and a SUDS pond. The development will also incorporate a new footpath link, providing a pleasant walkway."