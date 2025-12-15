'Adds insult to injury' - Fury over castle wall repairs in Shrewsbury as special permission for work granted

Shropshire Council has confirmed it has secured Scheduled Ancient Monument consent to carry out "urgent temporary repairs" to the castle walls adjacent to Shrewsbury Castle and the railway station.

The works will involve the removal of four sections of crenellations in the "poorest condition" for secure storage ahead of a full set of repairs, which are planned for next year. Scaffolding installation began on Monday to facilitate the works.

The Dana Footpath has been shut since concerns were raised about sections of the castle wall. To ensure public safety, the footpath will remain shut, with the stating it will make "every effort" to keep the closure as brief as possible. However, the path is likely to remain closed over the Christmas period.

Shropshire Council apologised for the ongoing inconvenience to residents but emphasised that the closure is essential to protect public safety. The Dana footbridge and steps down to the railway station remain open, allowing access for the able-bodied to Castle Gates.

Local councillor for Castlefields and Ditherington, Alan Mosley, criticised the council for not seeking Scheduled Ancient Monument consent sooner.

He said: "I’m angry that I was told, and residents informed, that these temporary remedial measures would be completed within seven to 14 days but are now to be extended into January. The need for various permissions should have been obvious from the outset.

"Issues with the walls have been known about for years and works should have been undertaken to prevent deterioration to such a dangerous extent.

"Unfortunately, local people have been subject to significant distress as a consequence of the station Gyratory works and this adds insult to injury.

"However, I believe that officers are now acting appropriately and I will continue to put pressure on them to ensure rapid progress so that the path is opened as soon as it is safe to do so."

Councillor Alex Wagner, Shropshire Council’s deputy leader, added: "Significant safety concerns about some of the crenellations - or battlements - meant the path was closed at the start of December.

"The council's priority is to restrict access for safety reasons until the necessary repairs can be completed.

"Given the castle's status as both a Scheduled Monument and Grade I listed building, we are extremely grateful to Historic England for granting consent for these temporary works. The carefully planned repairs will commence shortly to ensure the historic monument is protected, and the work is carried out safely and efficiently by the council’s appointed contractor.

"Whilst we appreciate this closure is frustrating for residents and visitors who use this important footpath, public safety remains paramount. It is therefore necessary for part of the footpath to remain closed throughout the works."