While Shropshire was not included in the Met Office weather warning, flood warnings have been issued for parts of the county.

Despite the absence of an official weather warning, strong winds have taken hold this afternoon, with the weather putting paid to a giant Shrewsbury Christmas tree.

Shrewsbury Town Council confirmed that the festive fir, at the top of the Quarry, has been felled.

The fallen Christmas tree in the Quarry. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council

Posting on social media the town council said: "We are saddened to see that our Christmas tree at the top of the Quarry by the War Memorial has succumbed to the strong winds of Storm Bram.

"We have taken steps to ensure the tree is safe in its position overnight and our electrician will assess the situation as soon as possible. We wish everyone a safe evening."

Earlier today the Environment Agency issued two flood warnings for the county due to continued rain.

The agency said higher river levels are expected to cause flooding at the River Vyrnwy at Melverley and at nearby Maesbrook.

It said flooding may affect properties and roads in and around Melverley including Melverley to Melverley Green and Ponthen to Melverley roads. It may also affect properties and roads in and around Maesbrook including the A483 between Llanymynech and Four Crosses, just south of Llanymynech Bridge.

"We are closely monitoring the situation," the authority said.

"Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water."

Natural Resources Wales said the river level at the River Vyrnwy at Llanymynech was 4.33 metres. Property flooding is possible when it goes above 4.30 metres.