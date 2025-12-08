Firefighters called to Shrewsbury home following 'lithium-ion battery' fire

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to Morris Close, Shrewsbury, at around 2.33pm on Monday to reports of a fire in a property on the road.

Two crews were mobilised from Shrewsbury Fire Station, including an operations and fire investigations officer.

Morris Close, Shrewsbury, near to where the incident took place

On arrival, crews discovered that the fire had already been put out, with a full inspection discovering that the blaze had been started due to lithium-ion batteries catching alight.

A fire service spokesperson said: "At 2.33pm on Monday, December 8, SFRS fire control received a call reporting a fire classified as a house fire in Shrewsbury.

"Two appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury. Operations and Fire Investigations officers were in attendance.

"Fire within domestic property was caused by a lithium-ion battery. The fire was out on the arrival of crews, and a full inspection was carried out."