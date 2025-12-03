William Terrence Jones, who turned 83 last month, was involved in a collision with a black Audi TT near Morrison’s supermarket in Whitchurch Road on Saturday, November 22.

An inquest into Mr Jones’s death was opened at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury.

The court was told that Mr Jones was born in Trefonen, near Oswestry on November 12, 1942, he was a married man and a retired warrant officer in the British Army.

It was said that Mr Jones was walking to the supermarket from his home, nearby in Albert Road, Sundorne.