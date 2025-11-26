More stallholders sought as free festive market set to return to Shrewsbury garden centre

More than 30 businesses have already booked stalls for the free weekend Christmas market taking place on December 6 and 7.

Love Plants, a specialist plants centre based at Salop Leisure, Emstrey, is hosting the second festive market from 10am to 4pm on both days.

There will be stalls selling handmade crafts, Christmas gifts, decorations, food and drink, with free entry and plenty of parking available.

The weather-proof market will be held in the polytunnels at Love Plants and manager Tom Pountney is inviting businesses to get in touch if they would like to join the stallholders at the event.

Christmas trees are now available from Love Plants at Salop Leisure which is holding a Christmas Market on December 6 and 7

The first market in 2024 was successful despite being held in a storm, and Tom is hoping for calmer weather this year.

“We will make space for the stallholders in our extensive polytunnels so that the market is under cover and weather-proof,” said Tom. “To add to the festive atmosphere, we are going to light up Christmas trees and have festoon lights to guide people to the stalls.

“The market will be a great place to do some Christmas shopping and find original, handmade gifts from local crafts businesses. We shall be offering a 10 per cent discount on freshly cut and potted Christmas trees over the weekend.”

Prices for freshly cut Nordmann fir Christmas trees range from £29.99 to £79.99 for slimline trees, which are grown in Scotland. A free delivery service is offered within a 10-mile radius of Shrewsbury and Salop Leisure will again donate £1 to Severn Hospice for each Christmas tree it sells.

The Christmas trees are now available from Love Plants which will also be selling plants, wreaths and Christmas gifts and will be open late until 8pm on December 5, 6, 12 and 13.

The Christmas market is just part of the Salop Christmas Adventure experience. A Twilight Trail - a festive walk in a winter wonderland of twinkling lights and seasonal displays – runs at Love2Stay until December 30, starting at 4.30pm.

Children can also visit Santa at Love2Stay and receive a gift in his grotto at Love2Stay until December 24.

The Salop Santa Dash returns on December 6. Starting at 9am, the dash will take runners, joggers and walkers along a 5k route around the Salop Leisure site.

Entry costs £18, including a Santa suit, and any profit made from the dash will go to Severn Hospice. This fun event is open to everyone but young children must be accompanied by an adult.

To add to the festive experience at Salop Leisure, the company’s Love Coffee café and restaurant will be serving delicious festive afternoon teas until December 23, from 12pm until 3pm daily. Teas must by prebooked a day in advance.

To book and learn more about all the festive experiences at Salop Leisure, visit https://www.salopleisure.co.uk/.