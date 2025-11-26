'Full-to-capacity' Shrewsbury nursery looks to expand amid 'huge demand' for services

The owners of The Column Nursery on Bell Lane in Shrewsbury have asked Shropshire Council for permission to erect a new building in order to provide care for 20 more children.

The new, prefabricated building would measure around nine metres by eight metres, and be situated next to the nursery's car park.

The applicants claim there would be no major works required for the building to be installed and no car parking spaces would be impacted.