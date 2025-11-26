Former Shrewsbury hotel set to become town centre apartments

The former Lucroft Guesthouse in Shrewsbury looks set to be converted into three apartments after planning permission was granted.

The guesthouse occupies three floors of a 20th-century mock-timber property above a nail salon and convenience store in Castle Gates.

Back in 2016 the hotel was turned into a house in multiple occupation (HMO), made up of 13 rooms made available on short-term tenancies. But four years later, the building's owner was given permission to convert it back into a guesthouse.