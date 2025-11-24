Shrewsbury auction to sell stunning silver collection valued at £60k

The collection, which includes a variety of plates, entrée dishes, bowls and tureens, will feature in Halls Fine Art’s bumper, pre-Christmas auction of silver, jewellery and watches at the Battlefield saleroom in Shrewsbury on December 3.

Potential stars of the auction are sets of Victorian silver plates valued at between £2,000 and £3,000.

Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, Halls Fine Art’s silver and jewellery specialist, said: “This collection is one of the largest that I have sold and was collected by the late Worcestershire owner over many years.”

Pieces from the 200-lot silver collection.

The auction will be great place to buy special gifts for loved ones - especially for those thinking of popping the question at Christmas or New Year’s Eve.

Maryanne has a wide selection of jewellery on offer to suit different budgets, including three sparkling diamond rings valued at between £12,000 and £20,000.

One of the diamond rings valued at between £12,000 and £20,000.

Her colleague, Alexander Clement’s watches section is also packed with potential stars from designer brands.

A Rolex Submariner Kermit Flat 4 bracelet watch carries an estimate of £12,000 to £15,000 and a private collection of five Jaeger-LeCoultre wrist watches from North Shropshire is expected to fetch around £40,000.

The Rolex Submariner Kermit Flat 4 bracelet watch valued at up to £15,000.

The saleroom will be open for viewing on Monday and Tuesday, December 1 and 2 from 10am to 4pm.

For more information, visit the Halls Fine Art website, call 01743 450700 (option 4), or e-mail fineart@hallsgb.com.