'Money grabbers!' Outrage as man who took wife battling cancer into Shrewsbury fined for parking outside bay to help her

The family of the couple said they had no choice but to park against a wall in the Barker Street car park in Shrewsbury town centre, slightly over the line, as all designated accessible spaces were occupied.

The £60 fine, which has been upheld after an appeal, sparked anger from family members who say the couple, who have a Blue Badge, were simply trying to enjoy a rare day out amid months of hospital stays and treatment.

A family member told the Shropshire Star: "He has a lot on his place, up at the hospital every day. We are very angry.

"On the one day that his wife didn't feel that bad, he thought he would take her into town for a coffee.

"There were no disabled spaces for them. He wanted to get her into the wheelchair and into a place where they could have a coffee, to have some time together and make more memories before anything happens.

"The parking attendant could have seen the Blue Badge in the window and may have thought that perhaps they had to get the passenger out. It is beyond me.

"They are all narrow spaces. I can't believe how small they are. In Shrewsbury if you want to park, you have to grab it, or else it will go. He had little choice."

The Barker Street car park in Shrewsbury

The family member said they had appealed the ticket, but that the parking company insisted the fine would stand.

"I have showed that the car was just over the line and, especially at this time of year with it being almost Christmas, you might think they would knock it off and leave it," they continued.

"But no, they are money grabbers! They came back to us saying they have had a look at it and that the fine still stands."

UK Parking Control Ltd was approached for comment.