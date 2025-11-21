'His world fell from beneath him': Fundraiser launched for Shrewsbury dad after devastating incurable cancer blow

Mark Grimes-Williams from Shrewsbury had two tumours removed within just over a year, but has now been diagnosed with liver cancer.

The 55-year-old had a large tumour successfully removed from his bowel in April last year, followed by the removal of 20 per cent of his liver, where another tumour was found, in June 2024.

Earlier this month, the day before his birthday, Mark had an MRI and blood tests to check his progress. At a subsequent appointment, he was told that his cancer had returned, this time having spread to the whole liver and his abdomen lining, meaning it is incurable.

Mark's daughter Sapphire has launched a fundraising page with a £1,000 target to help her father enjoy the rest of his life - and £810 has already been raised.

You can donate on the GoFundMe

"He has recently been diagnosed with incurable cancer and while our dad continues to fight as he has done twice already, as a family we would love to be able to allow him to live life to the fullest," Sapphire said.

"He has dedicated his life to his wife, kids and grandchildren and never really done anything for him. So now it’s his turn."

Mark's health issues first emerged in 2023, when a routine diabetes blood test revealed abnormal liver function.

Further tests led to a colonoscopy in February 2024, where doctors discovered a large bowel tumour. Surgery in April 2024 successfully removed the tumour, followed by chemotherapy, and by September he had made a strong recovery.

In April 2025, an MRI revealed a 5cm tumour in his liver. Doctors confirmed it could be removed surgically without chemotherapy, and in July 2025 he underwent the operation and recovered well, receiving the all-clear for a second time.

Sadly, this month, an MRI and blood tests revealed the cancer had returned.

"He has a road ahead of him now ... having treatment and living his best life while doing so," Sapphire added.

"That day my dad broke and his world fell from beneath him. All we want it to be able to repay all his love doing whatever we can. Anyone who knows my dad knows he has put himself last far too long."