Fifteen-year-old Alex Costa-Veiga from Shrewsbury is one of the faces of the appeal, which is calling on the public to help fund game-changing research this Christmas by making a donation.

More than 100,000 people in the UK are estimated to be living with a brain tumour or the long-term impact of their diagnosis, yet research into the disease has been chronically underfunded.

This Christmas holds special meaning for Alex and his family after his shock diagnosis and an emergency procedure on Christmas Eve.

Alex Costa-Veiga

Now, as Alex marks his second Christmas since his diagnosis, the family are reflecting on how far they have come and the urgent need for greater research.

Melanie, Alex’s mum, said: “People think once the treatment ends it’s over, but it’s not. There’s still a long road ahead. We met some children on the hospital ward who are no longer here. We count our blessings every day.

Alex recovering from surgery

“We still need more answers and more research. There are only three options, surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, and they are far too harsh for children. Other countries are developing kinder treatments, and the UK must catch up.

“That’s why I’m supporting Brain Tumour Research’s Christmas appeal. This time of year feels extra special because we have Alex with us, and we want to do everything we can to help fund the research that could one day save more children’s lives.”

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under 40 than any other cancer.

In December 2023, Alex, then 14, went from experiencing unexplained sickness to being diagnosed with a medulloblastoma, a rare and aggressive brain tumour.

Research funded across Brain Tumour Research’s Centres of Excellence is to helping drive progress towards finding a cure for a wide range of brain tumours including medulloblastomas.

A scan of Alex's brain

At the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at Queen Mary University of London, pioneering scientists are advancing understanding of the molecular and genetic make-up of these complex diseases to identify new treatment approaches.

For more than a year prior to his diagnosis, Alex experienced frequent morning sickness which subsided by midday.

Melanie was concerned but reassured by numerous tests and medical visits, was told it could be anxiety or gastrointestinal-related.

Blood tests, ultrasounds and paediatric appointments found nothing unusual.

Alex and his mum

Melanie said: “Doctors were looking into food intolerances and stomach issues; nothing pointed to anything serious. It wasn’t until Alex mentioned double vision and we went to the optician that everything changed.”

In late 2023, an eye test led to an urgent referral to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, where a CT scan revealed a brain mass.

Alex was immediately transferred by ambulance to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Alex at the end of his treatment

Melanie said: “As soon as the consultant said the word ‘mass,’ I knew it wasn’t good. We had to wait for a doctor to accompany Alex in the ambulance when he was blue-lighted to Birmingham Children’s Hospital. That’s when I knew it was serious.”

On Christmas Eve 2023, Alex underwent surgery at Birmingham Children’s Hospital to fit a shunt to relieve pressure and fluid on his brain.

Alex at home after 86 days in hospital

Three days later, he endured a successful 10-hour operation to remove the tumour, which was adding pressure to his optic nerve and cerebellum, causing sickness and double vision.

It was later confirmed that the tumour had already begun to spread.

Now under routine monitoring, Alex has since faced complications such as Posterior Fossa Syndrome, left-sided paralysis, speech difficulties and significant fatigue from intensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Alex working hard on physiotherapy

He now uses a wheelchair and wears a prism to aid his vision, with corrective eye surgery planned.

Following damage to his growth hormones, he will soon begin hormone therapy.

Melanie Costa-Veiga

Alex’s family has since taken action to support other children like him, donating his tumour to research and taking part in fundraising events such as 10,000 Steps a Day in February for Brain Tumour Research.

Brain Tumour Research provides long-term funding to dedicated Brain Tumour Research Centres of Excellence at key academic institutions.

This stable funding enables researchers to deliver on their innovative research which will lead to better treatments and improving outcomes for people affected by brain tumours.

Letty Greenfield, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Alex’s story is a stark reminder that brain tumours are not rare. We stand with Alex and his family in demanding more research, more funding and better treatments for every child facing this devastating diagnosis. If you can, please donate to help find kinder treatments and cures for children. Every contribution to our Christmas appeal will make a real difference.”

Brain Tumour Research also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure.

The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To support Brain Tumour Research and to donate to the Christmas appeal visit https://braintumourresearch.org/pages/give-hope-this-christmas.