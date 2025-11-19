Fire crews called to crash at busy roundabout near Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that five fire appliances including a rescue tender had been called out to reports of the collision at the A49 Preston Island at 5.53pm on Wednesday.

The crews from Shrewsbury and Wellington arrived to find three vehicles which had been involved in the collision.

It was reported that no one was trapped in any of the cars and the crews had worked to make the vehicles electrically safe and remove them from the carriageway, with a stop message being sent out at 6.42pm.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 5.53pm on Wednesday, November, 19, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place in Shrewsbury at the A49 Preston Island.

"Five fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington, with an Operations officer in attendance.

"Crews used a small gear to deal with the incident, while also at the scene of the incident were the Land Ambulance Service and the Police.

"The Road traffic collision involving three vehicles, with no persons trapped, so the vehicles were made electrically safe and removed from carriageway by fire crews."