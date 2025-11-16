Plot opposite primary school on outskirts of Shrewsbury being eyed up for housing development

A proposal has been lodged with Shropshire Council for a new housing development on a plot of agricultural land to the north of Bicton Church of England Primary School, near Shrewsbury.

The outline application, prepared by Halls Holdings Ltd on behalf of the landowner, seeks approval for the principle of residential development on the 0.85-hectare site off Bicton Lane.

While the documents suggest the development could be made up of a mix of housing types, the number of new homes would be confirmed in a later 'reserved matters' application.

However, an attached transport statement suggests that the site "is unlikely to exceed 22 homes" due to its size and open space constraints.

The application states the proposal would be "infill development", with the land bounded by development to the north and south.

A spokesperson for Halls said the plot is "in a highly sustainable location", with good public transport links, nursery and primary school facilities, a small shop, public house, place of worship, childrens play areas and superfast broadband.

Current plans state that access for the proposed development would make use of the existing field gate onto Bicton Lane, which would be widened to create a 5.5-metre carriageway with pavements on both sides, designed to accommodate two-way traffic.

Halls said the site poses no environmental or heritage constraints, and that potential issues such as traffic, noise from the nearby school, and drainage can be effectively mitigated.

The planning statement concludes: “The proposal provides a logical extension of the settlement and would create a sustainable form of development close to the services and facilities of the village.”

The application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/04181/OUT.

