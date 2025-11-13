Shrewsbury care home's redevelopment plans 'will impact on my wellbeing' - veteran

Minster Care’s proposal is for Ideal Home, in Knowsley Drive, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury. It follows planning approval for the demolition and rebuild of the northern wing, and forms the next phase of the redevelopment.

A design and access statement submitted by Ryan Braithwaite, of Nicholason Naim Architects, said the existing south wing is now unfit for purpose, with the building no longer able to provide the level of access, accessibility, and quality of accommodation required to meet modern care standards.

“The proposed redevelopment will deliver a contemporary, purpose-built facility that complies with current regulations and offers a safe, comfortable, and dignified living environment for residents,” said Mr Braithwaite.

“The proposed scheme will deliver a contemporary replacement, comprising a new two-storey rear wing, and a smaller 2.5-storey central element linked to the approved northern wing. This centralised core will serve as the operational ‘heart’ of the home, incorporating internal function rooms and a courtyard-facing external terrace to promote resident wellbeing and social interaction.”

Plans have been submitted to replace the rear wing at Ideal Home in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Mr Braithwaite added that it has been carefully designed to respond positively to its surrounding residential context.

“The current south wing, finished in off-white painted brickwork, contrasts unfavourably with neighbouring properties,” he said.

“The new design addresses this through considered architectural detailing, including pitched roofs, warm brick tones, relief brickwork, and elements of darker brick to create visual interest. This approach ensures the development sits harmoniously within its context while retaining a modern and contemporary character.”

However, Emma Jones has asked that the application is refused in order to preserve the character, tranquillity, and environmental integrity of the local area.

“I live in the immediate vicinity of the nursing home and, having served 22 years in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces, I now greatly value a calm and peaceful environment,” she said.

“I also rely on a therapy dog for support, and any increase in disturbance would have a detrimental effect on my wellbeing.”

In total, 12 objections have been lodged, with no comments in support of the scheme.

“Having looked at the tree proposals and having relevant qualifications working with trees, I am abhorred and shocked at the plan to fell and stump the magnificent maple tree standing to the right side of the home’s entrance,” said Terry Fulton.

“This is absolutely appalling given the ash is rotten with a large cavity and is a danger to both buildings and vehicles parked in our private car park to the east wing. I respectfully request this intention be urgently reconsidered.”

Megan Blackmore added: “It is very unclear as to what actions will actually happen. Both the Minster Group who run the home and Shropshire Council need to reassure local residents that any information is clear and concise in order not to cause confusion. This new application should not be allowed to go ahead.”

Shrewsbury Town Council has also objected after discussing the scheme at its planning committee on Tuesday (November 11).

“The site appears to be growing in stages and heading for overdevelopment of the site,” said a spokesperson.

“Members question the level of parking available on the site and have concerns this would lead to on-street parking, affecting local residents.

“The car park should be made larger to accommodate the number of staff and visitors. In the event the planning authority is minded to approve this application, a construction method statement should be produced to monitor the noise level, dust and heavy goods traffic to ensure that disruption to local residents is kept to a minimum.”