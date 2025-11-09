Car catches fire after crashing into tree on rural road near Shrewsbury

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.45pm on Saturday (November 9) reporting a car fire on Sandy Lane, near Clive.

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Incident involving a car that was in a collision with a tree, which then caught fire.

"The majority of the car was damaged by fire which crews extinguished using two hose reel jets whilst wearing breathing apparatus."

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The stop message - indicating that no further assistance was required - was received by fire control at 11.36am.