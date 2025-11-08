The force has issued the statement ahead of the 12.30pm kick off at Gresty Road in Crewe - known as the Mornflake Stadium.

It said the order will mean that police can direct people away from the area if there is anti-social behaviour, with anyone failing to comply risking "further police action".

A statement from Cheshire Police said: "For the upcoming fixture today (Saturday, November 8), fans will notice an increased policing presence to ensure that those attending the game can do so safely.

"A dispersal order will be in place that gives officers and PCSOs in uniform the power to direct individuals away from the area for up to 48 hours if engaging or likely to engage in anti-social behaviour, crime or disorder.

"The dispersal order will be imposed under Section 35 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, and those failing to comply with the direction will face further police action."

Cheshire Police has provided a map of the approved dispersal area

"The area covered by the order is indicated by the highlighted mapped area which will be provided to anyone issued with a direction to leave."

Chief Inspector Zoe Bowden said: “These measures have been put in place to better protect fans and the local community from any anti-social behaviour or disorder that may arise surrounding the fixture.

“We know most supporters have come to enjoy the game - however, I want to remind fans to attend and watch the game peacefully with consideration for those around them.

“We will not stand for any anti-social behaviour or disorder, and our officers will be on the lookout for anyone intent on causing harm and ensure that they are dealt with appropriately.

“Those in and around the area will see an increase of officers and I would urge anyone with any concerns to please speak with them, and they will do all they can to assist.”