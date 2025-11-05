'It will be back on the bridge in no time' - Volunteers step in to rescue fading piece of Shrewsbury history
A tired and weather-worn plaque has been removed from a bridge in Shrewsbury and given a new lease of life thanks to members of a local community group.
By Luke Powell
Eagle-eyed residents may have noticed that the plaque from the county town's Greyfriar's Bridge has disappeared from the stone pillar on the town side of the structure.
However, locals need not be concerned as the historic marker has been carefully restored to its former glory.