Thousands of Shropshire youngsters set for Rudolph Relay to raise money for hospice

More than a dozen schools, nurseries and sports clubs – including over 3,000 local school children – have already pledged to skip, hop, run, dance or dash as they join Severn Hospice’s festive Rudolph Relay.

Now in its third year, the relay contributes vital funds to the hospice, which has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends.

Nicky Green, Senior Community Fundraiser at Severn Hospice, said: “It’s wonderful to see how the Rudolph Relay has grown and it is just wonderful to see schools, nurseries and clubs taking it to heart and making it part of their festive countdown. The excitement it creates – and the generosity of children, families and teachers – truly shows the spirit of Christmas.”

Pupils from Adcote School for Girls.

“For this year’s relays, we also have a special visitor sprucing up the festivities – our very own Rudolph mascot will visit as many schools as he can to cheer them on and spread smiles all around.”

The hospice is inviting more schools, nurseries and sports clubs get involved and host their own relay on any date that suits their timetable.

Nicky continued: “There’s still time to join in the festive fun, and we’re ready with plenty of useful resources to make organising a breeze.”

Older pupils and workplaces are not being left out of the festive fundraising fun, she added: “We’ve gone big on Christmas Jumper Day this time and we’re ready to help secondary schools, workplaces or community groups if they want to pull on their festive gear and support us! It’s always great fun and another brilliant way to bring people together and support local hospice care.”

Among the many schools joining the festive fundraising challenge is Adcote School for Girls, taking part for the third year running.

Caroline Harrison, the school’s Year 6 Form Tutor, said: “Our Junior girls are so excited to take part in another Rudolph Run in support of Severn Hospice. The incredible care and compassion the hospice provides; not only to those in need, but also to their loved ones, truly makes a difference.

“Severn Hospice is such a special place right on our doorstep, and we are proud to be raising money for this wonderful cause while having some festive fun before Christmas!”

Nicky added: “Every pound raised helps us continue providing the specialist care that means so much to local families. The Rudolph Relay and Christmas Jumper Day are simple, fun and active ways to make a big difference – they are guaranteed to bring plenty of festive cheer!”

Each child taking part in the relay receives a pair of reindeer antlers, a certificate and a sticker as a thank-you for their efforts.

Nicky added: “This year we also wanted to recognise participants’ fundraising efforts and there’ll be a prize for the school, nursery or sports club that raises the highest amount per child.”

To find out more or to sign up for the Rudolph Relay or Christmas Jumper Day, visit www.severnhospice.org.uk/events or call 01952 221 351.