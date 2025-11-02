We visited a Shrewsbury pub which provides a warm welcome and a real feeling of community

Shrewsbury is blessed with a large number of pubs ideal for meeting friends, taking dates or enjoying a cold pint and a hot meal.

On both sides of the River Severn, there are plenty of places for people to drink, some fighting for space inside the crowded town centre and others blessed with space and great views or historical structures nearby.

This is the case with the White Horse, which sits on Wenlock Road and in the not-inconsiderable shadow of Lord Hill's Column, a monument to General Rowland Hill, Commander-in-Chief of the Forces during the Napoleonic Wars and also MP for Shrewsbury.

George Holding said the pub was home to him. Photo: Tim Thursfield

That historic lineage lends itself to the White Horse, which was a coaching inn in the past and, for a brief period in the 1950s, was owned by the Wrekin Brewery of Wellington. It was also an early Good Beer guide entry in 1977.

Previously a Greene King public house, it was taken over by Joule's Brewery in 2019 and given a full renovation in 2022.

The look of the White Horse takes inspiration from the town’s famous flower show, with botanical touches throughout the pub, especially in the garden room which boasts a retractable roof.