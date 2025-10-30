'It's been an amazing journey': Seafood restaurant in Shrewsbury town centre to close

The owners of seafood restaurant La Mer Rouge in Shrewsbury have announced it will be closing on December 31.

Announcing the news on social media, a spokesperson for the restaurant thanked their "loyal customers" and reassured patrons the restaurant would be open as usual until the end of the year.

La Mer Rouge in Shrewsbury. Photo: Sam Aberman/Google

The post said: "We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received from Shrewsbury over the years. Our loyal customers and the repeat business.

"We will be open as per usual all the way until December 31, hosting all our bookings and welcoming our diners, and we are looking forward to cooking for our big parties of wedding, engagement and Christmas celebrations through November and December.

"Thank you, Shrewsbury. It has been an absolute pleasure and an amazing journey."

The restaurant moved from New Street in Frankwell to its current home at 77 Mardol in 2022.