Shrewsbury Travelodge: What happened to controversial £7.8m plans for new town-centre hotel
Controversial plans for a new four-storey Travelodge on a site in central Shrewsbury have been shelved - but the hotel company has confirmed it is considering another site in the town.
Plans for a new Travelodge in Shrewsbury were approved back in 2023.
The application was to build the hotel on the site of the Barker Street Car Park.
Put forward by Shrewsbury firm Morris & Co, the plan was approved by the council's planning committee all the way back in November 2023.
That decision followed a protracted planning process, and required the submission of a second proposal to eventually gain consent.