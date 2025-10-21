Stretch of Shropshire A49 to be closed for maintenance this evening - here's where and when

National Highways is shutting a stretch of the A49 south of Shrewsbury.

The closure of the busy route, from Bayston Hill to Dorrington, will be in both directions.

It will come into force from 9pm this evening - Tuesday, October 21, and will last until 6am tomorrow - Wednesday, October 22.

The closure is required for maintenance work and National Highways said diversion routes will be put in place.