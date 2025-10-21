Families invited to kick off Christmas celebrations with breakfast with Santa in Shrewsbury - limited time special offer

The Christmas season will begin in magical style at Dobbies' Shrewsbury store, where Santa and his elves will be hosting the ever-popular Santa's Breakfast between November 29 and December 24 (Christmas Eve).

The festive event invites families to enjoy a morning filled with Christmas cheer, starting with a hearty cooked breakfast in Dobbies' restaurant. Vegetarian and continental options will also be available.

Children will then have the chance to meet Santa, share their Christmas wishes, and take part in fun family games and festive activities. Every child will also get to build their own cuddly soft toy, which they can name, personalise, and take home as a keepsake.

Families are being invited to breakfast with Santa at Dobbies' Shrewsbury store

Tickets are priced from £18 to £20 per child, depending on the date, with adult tickets from £9. While the build-a-buddy activity is not suitable for children under three, younger guests will receive a pre-made toy to decorate and join in the fun.

Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson, said: "Our Santa's Breakfast event is extremely popular with families looking for a magical morning that everyone can enjoy.

"With festive fun and games, and a special meet and greet with Santa and a hands-on build-a-buddy activity with his elves, this event is great fun for the kids and a perfect way to start the countdown to Christmas."

Families are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment. For a limited time, customers can enjoy 10 per cent off Santa's Breakfast tickets using the code SB10 when booking online at: www.dobbies.com/events

Tickets for all Dobbies Christmas events are on sale now, with an option to make a donation to Dobbies' national charity partner, Alzheimer’s Research UK, during checkout.