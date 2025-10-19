The Big Mend, run by Veolia in association with the Shrewsbury Repair Cafe, was held at Prestfelde School in London Road, Shrewsbury today (Saturday, October 18, 2025) to coincide with National Repair Day.

There have been repair cafes going on 45 countries across the world.

Simon Martin fixes a bowl for Vice Lord Lieutenant Jenny Wynn at The Big Mend. At the back from Veolia is Donald Macphail and Abby Simms

Altogether in Shrewsbury, 137 items were brought in to be mended included clocks, vacuum cleaners, hair straighteners and even a vintage Bagatelle pinball machine.

Many of the items were mended on the spot, but those with more complicated problems were taken away to be repaired.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley made a speech at the event, with the town’s mayor Alex Wagner and Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Jenny Wynn also in attendance.

MP Julia Buckley and Donald Macphail, chief Operations officer at Veolia, chat to fabric menders

Menders got stuck into fixing various items

The were a wide range of items being fixed, both modern and practical, as well as vintage and ornate

Ladies get to work on their sewing machines

There were 137 items brought in for repair altogether

Prestfelde Preperatory School in Shrewsbury and with the backing of Veolia The Big Mend , event was taking place with Shrewsbury Repair Cafe and other helpers and menders.

Pete Martin, volunteer repairer, told the Shropshire Star: “It far exceeded our expectations. The highest number of items we’ve had before at the Shrewsbury Repair Cafe is 80. It has been the largest repair cafe in Shrewsbury.

“The atmosphere and the feeling in the room was wonderful. There has been a lot of happiness here.

“At Shrewsbury Repair Cafe we say we’re repairing the world, one item at a time. It all makes a difference if we can save people a bit of money and stop things going to landfill.”