Pizza giant Papa Johns applies for licence to serve Shrewsbury customers until 5am

Papa Johns in Whitchurch Road is currently open from 11am to 11pm.

However, a new premises licence application has been submitted by ST 5 Ltd for late night refreshments to be served at the restaurant from 11pm to 5am.

A consultation period is currently open for anyone to make representations to Shropshire Council.

Papa Johns' branch in Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

In order to do so, they must be ‘relevant’ and meet any of the following licensing objectives: the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, the prevention of public nuisance, and the protection of children from harm.

They must be made in writing, either by writing to Licensing Team, Shropshire Council, Guildhall, Franklwell Quay, Shrewsbury, SY3 8HQ, emailing licensing@shropshire.gov.uk, or by completing the form that is available via shropshire.gov.uk/licensing. The deadline. is October 22.

Papa Johns has been approached for comment.