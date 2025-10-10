Green party leader Zack Polanski visits Shrewsbury colleagues and delivers 'message of hope'

Zack Polanski, who was elected in September, was in Shrewsbury on Thursday night to record BBC Question Time at Theatre Severn.

He took time out of his schedule for a fundraising lunch on Friday with local party members at Petit Glou in the Shrewsbury Market Hall.

During the event, Polanski shared his vision for Britain and promised action on what were described as overlapping social and environmental crises.

Zack Polanski with Shropshire Green Party councillors

A buoyant Polanski said: "The Green Party is surging in the polls, today just two points behind Labour, because people know that this Government is out of touch and out of ideas.

"Keir Starmer has failed to deliver “change” and has no real solutions to address people’s concerns around economic insecurity, falling living standards and public service cuts.

National Green Party leader Zack Polanski with the leader of Shropshire Council's Green Party Group, Julian Dean.

"The Green Party is offering bold ideas and bold leadership: a wealth tax on the super rich, investment in public services and action to defend the NHS; scrapping the two child benefit cap to lift children out of poverty; and bringing water back into public ownership.

"Voters across the Midlands, in towns like Shrewsbury, can see that we are ready to transform this country by offering a bold, positive alternative to a failing Labour government."

Green Party leader Zack Polanski meeting the party's members at an event held at Shrewsbury Market Hall.

Polanski’s visit to Shrewsbury comes as Green Party membership reached 95,000 - a greater figure than the Liberal Democrats, despite having 68 fewer MPs.

The new Green leader said his ambition is for the party to win more than 30 MPs at the next general election.

Zack Polanski addressing Green Party members at the event at Shrewsbury Market Hall.

Following the visit Shrewsbury Councillor Julian Dean, leader of the Green and Progressive Independent Group on Shropshire Council said: "This is a fantastic moment to join the Green Party. Nationally we’re seeing Green policies get real cut through thanks to Zack’s inspiring message of hope to voters as he takes the fight to Labour and Reform.

"Locally, we’re seeing Greens pushing for better public services, cleaner and greener public transport, and help for the most vulnerable in our communities.

"Green Party members across Shropshire have led the fight against the disastrous North West Relief Road; sewage dumping in the Severn; the genocide in Gaza and the destruction of local services from buses to NHS care."