Police conduct searches at major Shropshire hospital after reports of person 'acting suspiciously'

West Mercia Police were called to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital at around 1pm today (October 5).

Officers arrived swiftly and searched the site following the report, but no individual matching the description was located.

Police say the call was made in "good faith" and have remained at the hospital throughout the afternoon as investigations continue.

A Shrewsbury Police spokesperson said: "We received a report at around 1pm today (Sunday 5 October) from a member of the public after they believed they saw someone acting suspicious outside the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

"Officers responded and were at the site within minutes, and searches of the area were carried out.

"Following initial enquiries and searches no one has been located and it is believed the call was made in good faith.

"Officers are expected to remain on site while further enquiries are carried out, and anyone who is concerned is asked to speak to them directly."

In response to a query on a social media post, Shrewsbury Police reiterated that they believe the call was made in "good faith" and said officers would remain on the scene to "offer reassurance".

Any information can be reported here: Report a crime | West Mercia Police