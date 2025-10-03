Shrewsbury Prison celebrates two of its most respected officers with naming honour

The rooms, unveiled in a special ceremony last month, pay tribute to Graham Goodwin and Keith Wilcockson, who each dedicated over 38 years to the prison service, including 25 years at HMP Shrewsbury.

After retiring as officers, both men returned as tour guides, becoming much-loved figures who brought the prison’s history to life for thousands of visitors to the town every year.

Fittingly the pair officially opened their rooms, not with a ribbon cutting, but by unlocking a pair of handcuffs.

Graham Goodwin and Keith Wilcockson, who each dedicated over 38 years to the prison service, including 25 years at HMP Shrewsbury, with Joel Campbell, CEO of Cove Group, which owns Shrewsbury Prison.

Reflecting on their careers, Graham said: “To be recognised in this way is incredibly touching. Prison officers rarely get recognition for what they do, most of it is unseen. This gives me a real sense of legacy. One day, my grandson will be able to walk through these doors and say, ‘That was my grandad’.”

Graham Goodwin.

Keith added: “I never imagined when I joined that it would become my life’s work. It’s been tough, but it was a family. This old prison might be bricks and bars, but it’s built on people — staff who gave their lives and made real sacrifices. To be remembered here means everything.”

Keith Wilcockson

As tour guides, Graham and Keith have been instrumental in shaping the prison’s popular guided tours.

They are known for delivering engaging, honest and often humorous stories that combine entertainment with education, giving visitors a unique insight into the realities of prison life for both prisoners and staff.

Shrewsbury Prison.

Joel Campbell, CEO of Cove Group, which owns Shrewsbury Prison, said: “Graham and Keith are true greats of the prison service and of this attraction. I had the privilege of employing them when we first opened Shrewsbury Prison to the public, and over the past ten years I’ve watched them deliver thousands of tours.

"They are the foundations on which our visitor experience was built — I’ve been fortunate to stand on the shoulders of giants. Now, as they retire from their second careers as tour guides, they will be remembered and etched into the history of Shrewsbury Prison for years to come.”