That's handy! Shrewsbury's Lord Hill statue set to lose his left arm as repairs to column get under way

Fortunately, badly needed work to repair Shrewsbury's iconic statue is now under way - with the 133ft doric column at the top of Abbey Foregate shrouded in scaffolding.

Lord Hill's Column, Shrewsbury, is currently completely covered in scaffolding. Photo: Tim Thursfield

New drone pictures show the statue and column now in the hands of specialist repair teams, who are currently completing "cracks and surface fills" on the 200-year-old statue now that scaffolding has been erected.

Later on, the statue's left arm will be removed and a cast replacement made, Shropshire Council says, with the remainder of the statue set to be painted and given a steam clean.