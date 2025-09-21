That's handy! Shrewsbury's Lord Hill statue set to lose his left arm as repairs to column get under way
It's proudly overlooked Shropshire's county town for more than 200 years - but Shrewsbury's Lord Hill statue is due some care and attention.
Fortunately, badly needed work to repair Shrewsbury's iconic statue is now under way - with the 133ft doric column at the top of Abbey Foregate shrouded in scaffolding.
New drone pictures show the statue and column now in the hands of specialist repair teams, who are currently completing "cracks and surface fills" on the 200-year-old statue now that scaffolding has been erected.
Later on, the statue's left arm will be removed and a cast replacement made, Shropshire Council says, with the remainder of the statue set to be painted and given a steam clean.