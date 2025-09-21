The Dog Show and Fun Day took place at the charity's Bicton site in Shrewsbury on Saturday - September 20, sponsored by Copthorne Vets.

Despite a deluge plenty of owners and their dogs turned out for the event.

A 16-metre arena was set up in the grounds of the hospice where Richard Morris, owner of Copthorne Vets, and professional canine judge Philomena Nash - who also works in the charity’s finance department, were on hand to cast an eye over all the entries.

Darren Kenny (left) and his dog Thena, and one of several organisers Ellie Brodie.

A host of entertainment and activities for the day included a Doggy Dash, Game of Bones lucky dip, a Pho-dog-rapher photo booth, Tales for Tails storytelling and Bark-B-Cue food stalls.

Kay Britton, head of estates and hospitality at Severn Hospice, said they had been thrilled with the way the day went.

Illustrator Mark Bardsley was at the event with his books

She said: "It went really well, it was our first ever dog show and we had about 60 to 70 people turning up with their dogs even though it was pouring with rain which was great."

Overall there were ten classes for owners to enter their dogs, including the coveted 'best in show'.

Kerry Blunt with the best in show winner Bobby (centre), Richard Morris from Copthorne Vets and Philomena Nash from Severn Hospice

Kay added: "We really enjoyed it, even though it was absolutely lashing it down with rain. We had a marquee up and people seemed to really enjoy it - and we had so many breeds of dogs as well."

Loraine (left) and Charlotte Daly with Patch

Each year, Severn Hospice provides compassionate and dignified care to thousands of local people living with incurable illness.

The hospice’s Perry ward in Shrewsbury is currently closed while a year-long £3 million renovation and remodelling project is completed to improve facilities for patients and their families.

Jayne Young with her stall Windmill Flowers.

People can learn more about the Pounds for Perry appeal visit severnhospice.org.uk/perry.