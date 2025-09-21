'Characterful' Shrewsbury church that closed five months ago is going up for auction next week

After 116 years of hosting local worshippers, Greenfields Methodist Church in Shrewsbury closed its doors in April this year after hosting a final Easter Sunday service.

The closure came one year after the dwindling congregation of just 14 members was informed the church would be sold by the Shropshire & Marches Methodist Circuit.

Now, the prominent building is set to go under the hammer at a collective property and land auction in Shrewsbury.

Greenfields Methodist Church in Shrewsbury

The church is the last lot in Halls auctioneers’ bumper 17-lot auction at the company’s Battlefield headquarters on Friday, September 26 starting at 2pm.

A spokesperson for Halls said the "characterful and substantial building" has 3,800 square feet of "versatile, internal accommodation" which would offer the new owners "great potential" for a variety of uses, subject to planning consent.

The Methodist community has been worshipping in the area for more than 130 years, first in a 'tin tabernacle' that opened in 1890 before the current chapel began welcoming worshippers in 1908.

Inside Greenfields Methodist Church in Shrewsbury

Built in the ‘Art Nouveau Gothic’ style, which included a tower and steeple, the church was reputedly capable of seating 250 people with an additional 250 in the school room, if necessary.

Numerous interesting original features have been retained, including timber panelling, stained-glass windows, an altar with timber balustrades, pulpit and pipe organ.

Extensive accommodation includes an entrance porch, chapel, vestry, cellars, school room, lobby, WCs, kitchen, meeting room and reception hall.

“There is very good head height in many of the rooms, making provision of a second floor possible, subject to obtaining planning consent,” said Halls chairman Allen Gittins, who is conducting the auction.

“There are very few buildings around with such potential as this, so I would strongly recommend an immediate inspection of the church to appreciate its most unusual nature, extensive internal accommodation, convenient location and major possibilities which it has to offer.”

For more information, or to view the church, potential buyers are asked to contact Halls’ Ellesmere office on 01691 622602.

Other lots in the auction catalogue can be viewed online at hallsgb.com.