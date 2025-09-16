Severn Hospice is holding its first ever Dog Show and Fun Day this Saturday, (September 20) and Salopians are invited to bring along their four-legged friends.

Sponsored by Shrewsbury-based Copthorne Vets, organisers promise it will be ‘un-fur-gettable' and a ‘paw-fect’ day out for dog lovers and their families.

Kay Britton, head of hospitality and estates at Severn Hospice said: “We are so excited to be holding our fur-st ever dog show and fun day.

“This really does put the fun in to fundraising and we are paws-itively bursting with ideas to make it a paw-fect and un-fur-gettable day out for our supporters and their furry friends.”

As well as a Doggy Dash, Game of Bones lucky dip, a Pho-dog-rapher photo booth, Tales for Tails storytelling and Bark-B-Cue food stalls, there will be the hotly contested dog show.

A 16-metre arena will be set up in the grounds of the hospice where Richard Morris, owner of Copthorne Vets, and professional canine judge Philomena Nash (who also works in the charity’s finance department) will be on hand to cast an eye over all the entries.

Beckie Harrison, manager of Severn Hospice's shop in Bicton, with her dog Willow

They will be looking for the best of the best – whether it be a pampered pooch, showstopping senior or much-loved mutt.

The day kicks off at 10am and judging starts at 12pm.

Visitors can enjoy treats for both dogs and humans at the hospice’s Refresh café, browse stalls selling dog-related goods and homemade doggie treats, and take part in storytelling sessions for dogs and their well-behaved owners.

“We have had great fun organising this event,” added Kay. “We are huge dog lovers here at Severn Hospice, dogs regularly visit patients on our wards and we have a therapy dog called Rufus who comes along to our Thursday coffee mornings.

“Holding a charity dog show to raise funds for our care really was a no-brainer.”

Entrance is free but there is a £2.50 charge, payable on the day, for each class in the dog show.

Each year, Severn Hospice provides compassionate and dignified care to thousands of local people living with incurable illness. The hospice’s Perry ward in Shrewsbury is currently closed while a year-long £3 million renovation and remodelling project is completed to improve facilities for patients and their families.

To learn more about the Pounds for Perry appeal visit severnhospice.org.uk/perry.