Controversial plans for 26 homes off 'very dangerous' country lane in village near Shrewsbury thrown out

The proposal to build 26 homes on the outskirts of Nesscliffe, near Shrewsbury, has been thrown out by Shropshire Council.

Farmers DM Brisbourne & Sons submitted the outline planning application in June, which would have seen the homes built to the south of the village, close to a bridge over the A5.

The application argued the "good-sized village" of Nesscliffe - with a "popular pub", primary school, village hall, bus service and store - was an ideal location for the new homes.

The proposed layout for the site

But Shropshire Council has disagreed with the developers and has now determined that the site is "unsustainable due to its considerable distance from the community facilities and services".

The council's planning team also raised concerns over the lack of "continuous pedestrian connectivity" which would make the development difficult to access without a car.

Their concerns were shared by some neighbours, 20 of whom lodged objections to the proposals during the consultation phase.

Most of the objectors raised concerns that the "overused narrow lane" the development would be built on was already "very dangerous" for pedestrians.

Most of the objectors raised concerns that the "overused narrow lane" the development would be built on was already "very dangerous" for pedestrians. Photo: Google

One, Mr Millington, wrote: "Given the significant size and mix of the planned homes there is the likelihood of more small children and parents using the lane to visit the shop or attend school. This thought horrifies me and should be a major concern to decision makers."

A "strong objection" was also lodged by the vice-chairman of Great Ness and Little Ness Parish Council, who also raised concerns over the "extremely narrow" lane to the village.

Not everyone objected to the scheme however, with eight residents writing in support of the proposal.

"We need more houses that local people can actually gain a mortgage on," wrote Mr Cooke.

"Nesscliffe is lucky in that it has a garage, shop, post office, pub, school and very good bus services - not many villages have such good facilities as this."