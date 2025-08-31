Severn Trent and homes builder reach agreement over village housing plan

Cameron Homes applied to Shropshire Council for permission to build 44 homes in Hadnall back in December.

The homes would be built in a field off Shrewsbury Road in Hadnall.

Responding to the application Severn Trent had asked for the imposition of a condition if the scheme is granted approval.

A view of the application site.

The request related to the wastewater network, and making sure it is adequate to cope with the new homes.

Under the condition none of the homes on the site would be allowed to be occupied before the capacity of the network has been improved.

But now it has emerged that the utilities firm and the developer have come to an different agreement over the issue.

In an updated document provided to Shropshire Council the developer said: "Cameron Homes has been in discussions with Severn Trent Water (STW) regarding the programme of wider improvement works to the foul sewage network in Hadnall.

"Reflecting the outcome of these discussions, both parties have agreed to an amended Grampian condition."

The fresh condition sets a time scale for the building to start, and allows for a 'phased' construction plan if the wastewater network is not upgraded.

Under the terms of the condition no home should be occupied before December 31, 2027.

It adds: "Should the required improvements to the public wastewater network not be fully implemented and completed by this date, a strategy for the phased delivery and occupation of dwellings shall be submitted to and agreed by the Local Planning Authority in consultation with Severn Trent.

"The phasing strategy shall be informed by the status of the improvement works to the public wastewater network at that time.”

Hadnall Parish Council has previously objected to the proposal.

A design and access statement explaining the plan detailed how the proposed access would work.

It said: "The proposal aims to create a new vehicular access via the western boundary which is the primary route into the site. Where existing hedgerow planting is removed for implementation of the new site access, new landscape planting will be provided to enhance the setting for the new development.

"North of the site entrance is an indicative car park, this has the potential to provide as additional parking during drop and pick up times for Hadnall C of E Primary School on Wedgefields Close."