Emstrey Crematorium in London Road, Shrewsbury is welcoming visitors on Saturday, September 6 for a tour of the building and grounds.

There will also be opportunities to ask questions.

A spokesman for the crematorium said: "Between 10am and 2pm we will be on hand to show you how our crematorium works.

"From behind the scene tours by our trained cremator technicians, tours of our wonderful grounds by our brilliant grounds team and much much more.

Emstrey Crematorium in Shrewsbury

"Keep your eyes open over the weeks running up to the open day where we will be introducing you to the local businesses and groups that will be supporting us on the day.

"The day is free to attend and is to help us breakdown any myths and answer any questions you may have regarding cremations and/or burials. We hope to see you there."

To learn more about the crematorium visit dignityfunerals.co.uk/crematoria-and-cemeteries/crematoria/find-a-crematorium/emstrey-crematorium-and-cemetery/ or https://www.facebook.com/EmstreyCrematoriumandCemetery/.