Firefighters called to Shrewsbury town centre bank after reports of smoke

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a fire at Barclays bank on Castle Street in Shrewsbury at around 12.20pm on Thursday.

Two crews were immediately sent to the scene from Shrewsbury fire station.

Barclays on Castle Street in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Upon arrival, the team found smoke coming from a water heater inside of the building.

A spokesperson for the fire service said that firefighters ventilated the floor and carried out a full inspection.

The stop message, which indicates that the scene was under control, was received at 12.43pm.