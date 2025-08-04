Quad bike seized in Shrewsbury and rider written up for no insurance and no licence
Police have seized a quad bike after it was spotted being ridden on the streets of Shrewsbury.
Officers seized a quad bike after it was spotted being ridden near Shrewsbury Sports Village on Monday, July 28.
A police spokesperson said the bike was later spotted travelling on Sundorne Road and Meadow Farm Drive.
The quad bike was then found hidden in hedges by The Lantern community centre and seized by the officers.
The driver, who was also located, was issued a Traffic Offence Report for having no driving licence and no insurance.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers have been actively looking into reports of people using mini motors and quad bikes illegally on fields and the roads, and officers will take positive action when the culprits are caught."