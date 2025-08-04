Quad bike seized in Shrewsbury and rider written up for no insurance and no licence

Officers seized a quad bike after it was spotted being ridden near Shrewsbury Sports Village on Monday, July 28.

A police spokesperson said the bike was later spotted travelling on Sundorne Road and Meadow Farm Drive.

Officers located the quad bike hidden in hedges by The Lantern in Shrewsbury. Photo: West Mercia Police

The quad bike was then found hidden in hedges by The Lantern community centre and seized by the officers.

The driver, who was also located, was issued a Traffic Offence Report for having no driving licence and no insurance.

The quad bike was siezed and the driver reported for having no insurances and no license. Photo: West Mercia Police

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers have been actively looking into reports of people using mini motors and quad bikes illegally on fields and the roads, and officers will take positive action when the culprits are caught."