Developer makes early approach for up to 600 new homes near busy Shrewsbury roundabout

Shropshire Council has validated an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for a residential-led development on land south of the A53 Battlefield Roundabout.

The application was received on Wednesday, July 30, from applicant Alex Munro and validated by planners the next day according to the council’s planning portal.

A map of the site. Picture: Shropshire Council

Public consultation has not yet opened but the applicant has not specifically requested an EIA.

The Government website says the aim of an EIA is to protect the environment by ensuring that a local planning authority, when deciding whether to grant planning permission which is likely to have significant effects on the environment, does so in the full knowledge of the likely significant effects, and takes this into account in the decision-making process.

The Battlefield roundabout on the outskirts of Shrewsbury with the development site on the left. Picture: Google

The Government says the aim of an EIA is also to ensure that the public are given early and effective opportunities to participate in the decision-making procedures.

Learn more about the application on Shropshire Council’s planning portal using reference 25/02821/SCR.