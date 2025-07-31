'We’re incredibly proud of how the town looked' - Shrewsbury welcomes judges from Britain in Bloom UK Finals

They were given a tour of locations across the county town yesterday (July 30), visiting gardens, tourist hotspots, the town centre and several of Shrewsbury's parks.

Shrewsbury was the fourth of eight top floral destinations in the country to be visited by the national judges this summer. The winner of the Britain in Bloom UK Finals will be announced at a special presentation ceremony in Brighton this October.

Judges for the Britain in Bloom UK Finals visited Shrewsbury on Thursday

It comes after the county town won the Royal Horticultural Society's Heart of England in Bloom competition last year. Shrewsbury is competing with Harrogate, Royal Tunbridge Wells, Aberdeen Communities Together, Chorley in Bloom, Derry, the London Borough of Tower Hamlets, and Torquay in Bloom.

Mayor of Shrewsbury Councillor Alex Wagner said: "It was a real pleasure to welcome the Britain in Bloom judges to Shrewsbury. The tour not only celebrated our vibrant floral displays, but also the community spirit and care that make our town so special."

The day began at Salop Leisure’s Love2Stay where the judges were given an introduction and presentation about the town’s entry that included a nod to efforts made by the local community and council teams.

Judges were then taken to the Weeping Cross Nursery where more than 300,000 plants are grown each year to be displayed in the town’s public spaces. This marked the start of the tour that included a drive through the Oteley Road development.

At the Stanley Lane Recreational Ground, judges met members of the Meole Brace Village Residents Association who showcased recent improvements such as new pathways, solar lighting, tree planting and community benches.

The Dingle in Shrewsbury. Pictured is gardener Kevin Williams

They then toured the Stanley Lane Allotments, that is currently celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Judges were also welcomed to the Shropshire Beekeepers Association where they learned about local pollinator support before they visited Copthorne Park.

The tour continued into the grounds of Shrewsbury School, down through Coleham, and into St Barnabas Centre where the judges visited the Food Hub.

A highlight of the tour was a visit to The Quarry's iconic Dingle Garden where the Amenity Space Team explained seasonal planting displays and ongoing maintenance works that keeps the flagship garden looking pristine.

Judges were also given a walking tour of the town centre where they were given a rousing welcome from Town Crier Martin Wood. There were also lively street performances from Shrewsbury Heritage, including the popular 'Ladies of the Night' who brought local history to life with theatrical flair.

They also visited St Mary’s Church where they learned about the ongoing stained glass window restoration project, before concluding their visit at Shrewsbury Castle where they met members of the local policing team and the town rangers.

Andy Jenks and Karl Jarvis have created a stunning floral carpet bed at Shrewsbury Castle that commemorates the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council

At Shrewsbury Castle, judges were shown a striking floral carpet bed that commemorates the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day that was created by horticulturalists Andy Jenks and Karl Jarvis.

Stuart Farmer, chair of the Shrewsbury in Bloom Committee said: "The judging tour was a fantastic opportunity to showcase Shrewsbury on the national stage.

"A few highlights included the Shropshire Beekeepers’ Association as a great example of environmental management, the impressive community work of the Food Hub at the Barnabas Centre, and stunning horticultural displays in the carpet bed at Shrewsbury Castle and of course, in The Dingle."

Judges from the Heart of England in Bloom competition visited Shrewsbury last week.

Shrewsbury Town Council town clerk Helen Ball added: "We’re incredibly proud of how the town looked for the judges’ visit. A heartfelt thank you to everyone whose hard work, dedication, and creativity helped bring the judging route to life."