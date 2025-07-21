'Iconic' WHSmith set to disappear from Shrewsbury as new plans submitted

New owner Modella Capital immediately revealed plans to rename 500 UK High Street stores in the wake of the £76 million sale of the company earlier this year, marking the end of an era for WH Smith, which opened its first store in 1792.

Now Modella has lodged an application with Shropshire Council for new signage at the town's branch, which is set to become a TGJones in line with the new national brand.