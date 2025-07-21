Firefighters free adult and three children from stuck lift at Boots in Shrewsbury

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Boots on Pride Hill at around 2.13pm today (July 21) after a call reporting a stuck lift.

A crew from Shrewsbury fire station attended and found one adult and three children trapped in the lift.

Boots on Pride Hill, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

The group were freed by firefighters using a lift key, and the machinery was isolated until an engineer arrived.

The incident was under control by 2.39pm.