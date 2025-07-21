Firefighters free adult and three children from stuck lift at Boots in Shrewsbury
One adult and three children were rescued from a lift in a Shrewsbury town centre store.
By Megan Jones
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Boots on Pride Hill at around 2.13pm today (July 21) after a call reporting a stuck lift.
A crew from Shrewsbury fire station attended and found one adult and three children trapped in the lift.
The group were freed by firefighters using a lift key, and the machinery was isolated until an engineer arrived.
The incident was under control by 2.39pm.