Trains cancelled between Shrewsbury and Birmingham - rail tickets being accepted on Arriva buses

West Midlands Railway tweeted that the cancellations were due to a shortage of train crew.

Tickets are currently being accepted on Arriva buses between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.

West Midlands Railway said: "Due to a member of train crew being unavailable between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury fewer trains are able to run.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled. Disruption is expected until the end of today (May 20).

"We do have ticket acceptance with Arriva buses between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury on the below services: