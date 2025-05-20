Trains cancelled between Shrewsbury and Birmingham - rail tickets being accepted on Arriva buses
Train passengers between Shrewsbury and Birmingham are facing delays this afternoon (Tuesday, May 20) after a number of services were cancelled.
West Midlands Railway tweeted that the cancellations were due to a shortage of train crew.
Tickets are currently being accepted on Arriva buses between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.
West Midlands Railway said: "Due to a member of train crew being unavailable between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury fewer trains are able to run.
"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled. Disruption is expected until the end of today (May 20).
"We do have ticket acceptance with Arriva buses between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury on the below services:
113/114/115/116: Weston Heath and Telford to Bridgnorth via Shifnal and Bridgnorth Low Town
1/2: Telford to Sutton Hill via Dawley, Brookside, Madeley and Woodside
3/3A: Telford to Brookside via Randlay and Stirchley
4: Leegomery to Madeley via Princess Royal Hospital, Wellington, Oakengates, Telford town centre, and Woodside
5/5A/5E/6: Telford to Donnington and Stafford via Oakengates, Donnington Wood, Muxton, Newport and Gnosall
7: Hollinswood to Telford and Wellington via Oakengates, Donnington, Trench and Hadley
8/8A: Telford to Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock via Madeley, Ironbridge and Broseley
99A/99C: Telford to Shawbirch via Overdale, Ketley Bank, Oakengates and Hadley
X7: Newport to Wellington and Shrewsbury via Wellington, Trench, Donington and Muxton
X10/X10A: Shrewsbury to Telford via Shrewsbury College, Shrewsbury Business Park and Lawley"