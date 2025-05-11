'I returned from holiday to find a giant extension at the end of my garden in Shrewsbury'

Les Whitaker said he was completely unaware of extension plans for a major extension to a neighbouring house, including a large garage building right on the boundary with his property.

Mr Whitaker, of Lonsdale Road, Shrewsbury, said he received no notification about the plans for neighbouring Field House, in Field House Drive, Meole Brace.

"I came back from a month's holiday in India, and there it was," he said.

The view from Les Whitaker's garden before he went on holiday...

...and the view on his return

"I had no knowledge about what was happening at all."