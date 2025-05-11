'I returned from holiday to find a giant extension at the end of my garden in Shrewsbury'
A Shrewsbury man said he returned from holiday to find a 'massive' building at the end of his garden.
By Mark Andrews
Les Whitaker said he was completely unaware of extension plans for a major extension to a neighbouring house, including a large garage building right on the boundary with his property.
Mr Whitaker, of Lonsdale Road, Shrewsbury, said he received no notification about the plans for neighbouring Field House, in Field House Drive, Meole Brace.
"I came back from a month's holiday in India, and there it was," he said.
"I had no knowledge about what was happening at all."