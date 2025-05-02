Pervert who bought dashcams to film children in playgrounds is jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pensioner Geoffrey Jones was a prolific sex offender, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told on Thursday with a string of offences to his name.

Ms Alexa Carrier prosecuting told the court that in 2018, the 68-year-old was jailed for three years after he used a modified camera adapted to fit on a shoe to take photos up children's dresses in Telford.

In that case, the court heard how the Jones predominantly took the photos in public shopping areas around Telford and was found with hard drives containing indecent images of children.

He was not only jailed for possessing indecent images of children, outraging public decency and breaching a sexual harm prevention order but following the 2018 offence, Jones was placed on a sexual harm prevention order, banning him from owning any photographic equipment.