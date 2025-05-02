Neighbours' shock amid murder investigation after 35-year-old man found dead at Shrewsbury home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police were called to a home on Lambourn Drive just before midnight on Thursday, following a report of a man suffering what was thought to be knife wounds.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the 35-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and a murder investigation was launched.

The scene in Shrewsbury

Many of the neighbours on the residential street were oblivious to the incident overnight and woke up to the cordon around the houses, roads and footpaths.