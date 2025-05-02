Neighbours' shock amid murder investigation after 35-year-old man found dead at Shrewsbury home
Residents of a Shrewsbury street were in shock after the death of a 35-year-old man sparked a murder investigation.
By Megan Jones
Published
Police were called to a home on Lambourn Drive just before midnight on Thursday, following a report of a man suffering what was thought to be knife wounds.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the 35-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and a murder investigation was launched.
Many of the neighbours on the residential street were oblivious to the incident overnight and woke up to the cordon around the houses, roads and footpaths.