Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley's former offices up for rent

The shop, at 64 Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury, was a homeware store between 2016 and 2024, before it became Julia Buckley's constituency offices during her election campaign last year.

The building forms part of a Grade II listed period building in Shrewsbury's historic town centre, occupying a prominent position on one of the town's oldest shopping streets.

The office was opened during the general election campaign in May 2024, with Labour Minister Pat McFadden cutting the ribbon in an official ceremony, before it became Dr Buckley's parliamentary offices in July.

The official opening of Julia Buckley's office, with Wolverhampton MP Pat McFadden, in May 2024

However, less than six months following her election as MP for Shrewsbury, Dr Buckley decided to leave the offices after black paint was daubed on the building's shop front window in December.

A reported further two incidents led to the office being closed, with the MP's parliamentary staff working from home.

"I've really enjoyed having an office in the centre of town where people can drop in and raise their concerns, but unfortunately now we'll have to look for an office that is less publicly visible," she said at the time.

Now, the shop unit and former office is once again available to let, with agents Towler Shaw Roberts describing the retail unit as suitable for a "variety of uses", according to a listing posted online this month.

The shop building has been advertised to let at £11,250 per annum.

"The property occupies a sought-after and prominent location on Wyle Cop, being the main pedestrian and traffic route into Shrewsbury town centre from English Bridge," the listing reads.

"The premises benefits from an integral kitchenette facility and a range of security features including CCTV and alarm system. The property is deemed suitable for a variety of uses, subject to planning."