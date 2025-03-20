Warm weather kick-starts spring in Shropshire as workers urged to take a mood-boosting break in nature

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Families made the most of Thursday's (March 20) distinctly summery weather to get out and about in the county town - with workers urged to take a "big blooming break" in nature if they can.

Meanwhile the National Trust is predicting a more “typical” year for annual blossom displays, after last year’s early start, with blackthorn and cherry plum trees the first to burst into flower.

Shrewsbury on Thursday morning

With temperatures set to reach 20C in some places as spring begins, the National Trust is urging UK workers to get outside for their break and enjoy the “mood-lifting” benefits of blossom.

Shrewsbury on Thursday morning

But see-sawing temperatures could bring a sting in the tail for blossoming trees, with further frosts likely.

Shrewsbury on Thursday morning

Head of gardens and parks at the National Trust Sheila Das said: “The warm period with high temperatures nudging 20C a fortnight ago certainly pushed things on with buds starting to emerge on early flowering cherry and pear trees in our gardens and blackthorn popping out excitedly in hedgerows.

Shrewsbury on Thursday morning

“The colder temperatures last week slowed things down again and with today’s temperatures anticipated to once again tip up towards 20C in some places, it’s this changeability that could bring a sting in the tail given that we can expect further frosts.”

Shrewsbury on Thursday morning

Polling by YouGov for the National Trust shows that 94 per cent of people report feeling happy when seeing blossom in the spring.

Shrewsbury on Thursday morning

But just one in 10 working Britons spend breaks outdoors in their nearest green space, or in nature for a walk or to sit among trees, the survey found, so the charity is urging workers to “take a big blooming break” to enjoy the sight of spring blossom.

Annie Reilly, blossom programme manager at the National Trust, said: “The joyful sight of blossom after such a grey, cold and stormy start to the year is a real mood lifter.

“And it’s well known that spending time in nature can boost your wellbeing.

Shrewsbury on Thursday morning

“With the season only lasting a few weeks – it’s really important to enjoy it while we can.

“Our simple ask is for people to take a break to explore their streets or nearest green space for signs of blossom – and if they have nearby green spaces or parks close to where they work – maybe try sitting under blossoming trees to get a lift from nature.”

