Woman 'brought to safety' after incident on Shrewsbury's Welsh Bridge

Police, fire and ambulance crews rushed to the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury at around 10pm on Monday (March 17) following reports of concerns for the safety of a woman.

Five fire appliances, including the water rescue unit, were in attendance from Baschurch and Shrewsbury stations.

Welsh Bridge, Shrewsbury

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said a woman was quickly "brought to safety" by the emergency services.

They said: "Officers were called to the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury at around 9.50pm yesterday following a concern for safety report.

"Shortly after, a woman was brought to safety by officers."