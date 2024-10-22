Watch: Latest drone footage reveals progress of Shrewsbury Riverside demolition two months on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Demolition of the former Riverside Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury has now been underway for two months.

Work began with the demolition of the former medical practice on August 19, with workers turning their attention to the shopping centre the following week.

In September, crews also removed two footbridges linking the former Riverside Shopping Centre to the multi-storey car park, and to the former Pride Hill Shopping Centre.

Latest photographs from the Riverside demolition in Shrewsbury

The work is part of the wider Smithfield Riverside regeneration scheme – an ambitious plan to revitalise the area between the River Severn, The Darwin Centre, Roushill and Raven Meadows.

It is expected that the demolition of the whole centre, including the old Liquid/Diva nightclub, Somerfield, Wilko and Greggs, will take around three months - meaning we are now two-thirds of the way through the massive project.

A new riverside park is part of the plans to revitalise the space, as well as hotels, offices and leisure facilities.

Latest photographs have revealed that most of the former shopping centre has now been reduced to rubble.